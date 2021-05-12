Russia faces transition to low-carbon development in coming years — PM

MOSCOW, May 12. / TASS /. The government intends to implement a set of measures for the transition of all sectors, including energy, transport, industry, to low-carbon development in the coming years, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said in his address to the State Duma with a report on the government's work in 2020, on Wednesday.

A fundamentally important stage is the creation of its own system for accounting for greenhouse gases through carbon landfills, said Mishustin.

"Reducing emissions is a serious incentive for restructuring the economy. For the development of new technologies - in energy, transport, industry. This will increase the demand for projects to absorb greenhouse gases, including reforestation. We have to implement a set of measures on the transition of industries and regions of the country to low-carbon development, "he said. Mishustin noted that as part of the climate agenda, it is fundamentally important to create our own system for accounting for emissions and removals of greenhouse gases. In order to achieve that, carbon polygons are created.