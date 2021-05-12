Russia ranks among world’s top six bio-tech powers, says PM

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia is among the world’s six leading bio-tech powers, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said while delivering a government report to the lower house of parliament on Wednesday.

"Today our country is one of the leading bio-tech powers and only six countries in the world are capable of meeting the challenges in this area," PM Mishustin stressed.

Russian specialists have already registered four coronavirus vaccines, the prime minister noted, stressing that "this has been achieved thanks to the joint efforts of science, industry and the state." "Each of the domestic vaccines is safe and effective," the head of the Russian government affirmed.

"Sputnik V has undergone serious tests, won public trust and has already been registered in 65 countries and the demand for this medication is tremendous," the top official pointed out.

Russia is assisting in organizing the production of this vaccine abroad and exporting it to 34 countries around the world, the premier said.

"But, of course, priority is given to our citizens," Mishustin emphasized.