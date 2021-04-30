Austrian chancellor to speak at SPIEF plenary session in videoconference format

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz will speak at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Format (SPIEF) in June 2021 via a video link, the Kremlin’s press service said on Friday. Kurz made such a statement in the phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Sebastian Kurz appreciated the earlier conveyed invitation to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June of this year and confirmed his participation in the video format at the main plenary session as one of the main guests," the press service said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held from June 2 to 5 of this year in a live format with adherence to all epidemiological safety measures.