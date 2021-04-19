Expert says Hainan has excellent chances to create and develop free trade port

HAIKOU, April 19. /TASS/. The Hainan Province has undeniable advantages and has excellent chances to create a free port, believes the leading economist of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Erik Berglof.

"I think that Hainan has excellent chances to create something particularly special. The island has a unique geographical position, it is located in an important strategic location, so the province has many favorable opportunities," the expert said at a meeting with journalists during the Boao Forum for Asia on Hainan.

According to the economist, when implementing the program for the creation of the Hainan Free Trade Port, it is extremely important to "take measures aimed at a sustainable development process" and avoid drastic steps. Berglof called the "beautiful nature and rich fauna" one of the island's advantages.

"I hope that when Hainan achieves brilliant success in accordance with the tasks set for the future, [the authorities will] take good care of preserving all these advantages. After all, such factors are very important for business and tourism," the expert explained. "I positively assess the prospects for China's development and am convinced that [due] attention is paid to these issues," he concluded.

According to statistics, Hainan continues to occupy a leading position among Chinese regions with the best environmental conditions. For almost all of 2020, experts recorded the minimum content of harmful particles in the atmosphere on the island. Local authorities are actively fighting for the conservation of wetlands, which are gradually expanding. In this regard, the province is considered one of the most attractive wintering places for migratory birds.