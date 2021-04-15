RDIF, South Korean companies sign agreement on Sputnik V production

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) signed an agreement on the technological transfer and production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in South Korea with GL Rapha, and ISU ABXIS, the fund said.
"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), GL Rapha, one of the leading South Korean bio-tech companies, and ISU ABXIS (a subsidiary of ISU GROUP) have signed an agreement for technology transfer and production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in Korea. In February 2021, GL Rapha completed organizing the consortium for production of Sputnik V in Korea including 8 leading pharmaceutical companies. The agreement between RDIF, GL Rapha and ISU ABXIS is the first trilateral contract for technology transfer with a company belonging to the Korean consortium. The pilot production of the vaccine at the facility of ISU ABXIS located in Yong-In is expected to begin at the end of April," the statement said.