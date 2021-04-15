Argentine president say had mild form of Covid-19 thanks to Sputnik V vaccine

BUENOS AIRES, April 15. /TASS/. Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez said on Wednesday he had a mild form of Covid-19 thanks to the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

"I had a mild form of the disease thanks to vaccination," he said in a video address, adding that after 12 days of isolation medics said he had recovered. "I have no idea where I might have caught the infection," he noted.

His physician said earlier on Wednesday the president would be back in his office from April 15.

Fernandez, 62, wrote on his Twitter account overnight to April 3 he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. He later said he felt quite well and noted that his condition might have been much more serious if not the Sputnik V vaccine he had been inoculated with.