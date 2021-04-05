Accounts Chamber head considers it possible to reduce poverty level in Russia before 2030

MOSCOW, April 5. / TASS /. Reducing the poverty level in Russia by 50% can be achieved earlier than by 2030, said the head of the Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin at a meeting of the committee on control and regulation in the State Duma on Monday.

"I agree that a reduction in poverty by half can be achieved earlier than by 2030. Even more so, it is possible in the coming years. And part of our proposals are also devoted to this. There are measures that are quite reasonable in terms of resources that can allow achieving this goal," said Kudrin.