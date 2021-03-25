Russia to resume international flights from 13 more cities

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russia will resume international passenger flights from 13 more airports from April 1, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus told reporters on Thursday.

"The operational headquarters decided to resume flights to foreign countries from the international airports of Barnaul, Belgorod, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Krasnodar, Lipetsk, Nalchik, Orenburg, Saratov, Sochi, Tyumen and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk from April 1, taking into account the need to comply with sanitary and epidemiological requirements," the headquarters said.

Earlier, Russia resumed flights from 12 cities: Astrakhan, Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm, Kemerovo, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Khabarovsk. From the summer of 2020 to February 2021, flights were carried out only from Moscow and St. Petersburg.