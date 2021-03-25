Bitcoin falls by over 10% to $51,300

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Bitcoin fell by 10.2% to $51,304 as of 3:15 pm Moscow time, CoinDesk reported on Thursday.

As of 3:24 pm Moscow time, the cryptocurrency lost 9.54%, reaching $51,374.

Bitcoin price is declining after rising earlier this month. Thus, on March 13, the price of the cryptocurrency exceeded $59,000 and updated its historical high.

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of the eponymous cryptocurrency based on blockchain technology. It can be issued by any user who is a member of the system. The system concept was published in November 2008, but has exploded in popularity in recent years.