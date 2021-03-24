Russian energy ministry suggests starting hydrogen sector development from review

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. There is a need to review all the effective projects in the domestic hydrogen energy sector before speaking about development of a system for commercial storage and transportation of hydrogen in Russia, Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said on Wednesday.

"I believe we should start in the first instance from inventorying the list of projects already existing and their development phase. This is because the hydrogen energy sector, although it exists for quite a long time and is developing over the long period, is still at the initial phase, at an early stage of the development cycle," the official said.

The initial focus should be on hydrogen production technologies "satisfactory for all the consumers in respect of the environmental aspect" and on hydrogen production cost, Sorokin noted. "It is critical to understand in this regard that there must be commercial approaches, that is, the [hydrogen production - TASS] technology should provide the hydrogen price paid by the consumer, which is comparable with other energy sources. In other words, we should reach $0.5-1.5 per kg and such an opportunity is not provided at present by all the methods of hydrogen production and transportation," he added.