Russia extends suspension of air traffic with UK until April 16

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Russia has extended suspension of the air service with the United Kingdom until April 16 inclusively in view of the epidemiological situation in the country, the Russian coronavirus response center told reporters on Monday.

"The response center for prevention of import and spread of the novel coronavirus infection made the decision to extend the term for suspension of air traffic with the United Kingdom. To secure health of the population, restrictions are extended until 23.59 pm of April 16, 2021," the Center says.