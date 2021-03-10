Bitcoin price above $57,000

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin gained 5.26% during the trading session on Wednesday and reached $57,079, according to CoinDesk portal trading data.

The cryptocurrency price was above $57,000 last time on February 22, 2021.

The Bitcoin rate was $57,017 later on, having added 5.16%.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.