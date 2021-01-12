Forbes makes list of entrepreneurs thriving on cryptocurrencies surge

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Gemini founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss topped the Forbes list of entrepreneurs, who throve on the surge of cryptocurrencies.

The estimated value of crypto assets of each of the brothers is estimated at more than $1.4 billion, according to the Forbes website.

Bloq co-founder Matthew Roszak ranks second with crypto assets worth $1.2 billion. Venture capital investor Tim Draper ranked third with crypto assets worth $ 1.1 billion.

He is followed by MicroStrategy CFO Michael Saylor with $600 million in assets, and Galaxy Investment Partners founder Mike Novogratz, whose fortune is estimated at $478 million.

Vitalik Buterin, the creator of Ethereum, the second most popular cryptocurrency, comes sixth on the list. Now his fortune is estimated at $360 million.

All cryptocurrencies are now collectively worth more than $920 billion, according to crypto research site Messari, down from roughly $1 trillion on Friday, Forbes wrote.

In recent months, the bitcoin rate has shown record growth. On January 8, the cost of Bitcoin exceeded $41,000, once again updating its all-time high.