Russia to make domestic engine for SSJ 100 and Be-200 planes by 2022

GELENDZHIK, October 16. /TASS/. The Russian PD-8 engine for the SSJ 100 airliner and the Be-200 amphibious plane may be ready in 2022 and the work to mount it on the aircraft is scheduled to begin in 2023, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Chief Yuri Slyusar said at the Hydroaviasalon 2020 air show on Friday.

"There is hope that we will get the engine in 2022. In 2023, we will primarily mount it on the SSJ 100 and subsequently on the Be-200 to achieve 100% import independence from Ukraine," the UAC chief said.

First Deputy CEO of Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec Vladimir Artyakov earlier told TASS that the PD-8 engine would get a type certificate in 2023. The engine’s base could be used for helicopters, he added.