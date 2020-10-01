H&M posts $139 mln losses in 9 months 2019-2020

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Losses of one of the largest international clothing retailers H&M amounted to $139 mln (1.24 bn Swedish krona) in 9 months of 2019-2020 financial year (from December 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020) against the net profit of $1 bn (9.23 bn Swedish krona) earned a year earlier, the company reports.

H&M revenues contracted by 21% to $15 bn (134.48 bn krona), the retailer reports.

Russia and Switzerland were the only countries showing an increase in revenues among the states of H&M presence. Sales in Russia gained 1% to $232.2 mln (2.07 bn krona) in the third quarter (from June 1 to August 31). H&M operates 150 stores in Russia in total. Brands of H&M Group will be available online in Russia from this fall, while Russian online buyers can purchase H&M goods since 2015.