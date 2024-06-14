Turkey 90% likely to cede second NPP project in Sinop to Russia

ANKARA, June 14. /TASS/. Rosatom is 90% likely to acquire the second Turkish nuclear power plant (NPP) project in Sinop for implementation, given the Russian corporation's competitive advantages, Chairman of the Committee on Energy Pavel Zavalny said on Friday.

"Yes, Turkey is planning to build two more large nuclear power plants. The Russian side wants to participate in the construction of a nuclear power plant in Sinop. Rosatom has its own competitive advantages. First, it has the experience of building the Akkuyu nuclear power plant. Second, it has the best reactors in the world. This plant will also be 100% localized by Russia and Turkey. And the most important thing - the cost. The Turkish side will make the final decision and I think it will be made within the next year. I would say that I am 90% sure that this will be a Russian project, taking into account our competitive advantage," Zavalny said.

He said that two blocks with two reactors each are planned to be constructed with a capacity of 1,250 MW each in Sinop.

Zavalny added that the construction of the Akkuyu NPP in Turkey is progressing in accordance with the terms specified in the contract - the first power unit will be commissioned in 2025. "We are confident that the station will be commissioned in accordance with contractual obligations," he said, adding that the previous "working meeting at the Turkish Ministry of Energy was dedicated to creating a mechanism for faster implementation of the project in order to more quickly resolve all issues," including the issue of accelerating customs procedures for the delivery of equipment and registration of personnel.