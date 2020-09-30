Russian inbound tourism to lose up to $9 bln from borders closing by yearend

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Losses of Russia’s inbound tourism from borders closing have reached around $7 bln and may total $8-9 bln by the end of the year, President of the Russian Travel Industry Union Andrei Ignatyev told reporters on Wednesday.

"We estimate losses from borders closing for inbound tourism at around $7 bln, whereas by the end of the year I expect them to be estimated at about $8-9 bln," he said.

The flow of tourists to Russia was halted in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ignatyev said, adding that the country’s economy earned around $10 bln thanks to foreign tourists in 2019.

Travel agencies expect inbound tourism to start recovery no earlier than 2021, the Association of Tour Operators of Russia said earlier.