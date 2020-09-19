US President approves deal on TikTok segment acquisition by US companies

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. The deal on acquisition of the US segment of TikTok social network by Oracle and Walmart is conceptually approved, US President Donald Trump told reporters. The broadcast was made by Fox News TV Channel.

Trump said he "approves a deal in concept" that will allow TikTok to continue operations in the United State. The new TikTok company will be "totally controlled by Oracle and Walmart," Trump says. The full scope of the deal will be reported very soon, the US President added.

Reuters reported earlier the new company, dubbed TikTok Global, will have a majority of US directors, a US chief executive and a security expert on the board.