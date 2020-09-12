Russian government to allocate another $467.13 mln for unemployment benefits

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on allocating another 35.3 bln rubles ($467.13 mln) for unemployment benefits, press service of the Russian government announced on Saturday.

"Before August 31, 109.4 bln rubles were spent for these purposes, which is more than 83% of the funds provided for in the budget. To avoid non-payment, it was decided to additionally finance this support measure," the press service said.

The Russian Federal Service for Labor and Employment was instructed to monitor the efficiency of spending funds. A report on this must be submitted to the government by February 1, 2021.

"The order will make it possible to regularly and in full provide financial assistance to those who find themselves in a difficult life situation. If necessary, additional budget funds will be allocated for the payment of benefits," the press service said.

Today the amount of unemployment benefits varies from 1,500 rubles ($20.02) to 12,130 rubles ($161.9), depending on the recipient.