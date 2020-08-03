Gazprom to appeal against Polish regulator’s fine

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Gazprom intends to file an appeal against the fine imposed on the company by the Polish regulator UOKiK because of company’s refusal to furnish Nord Stream 2 data requested by the regulator, the press service of the Russian gas holding told reporters on Monday.
"Following completion of examining the formal decision of UOKiK, Gazprom will take measures to defend its interests, including the appeal against the decision in court, where UOKiK will need to prove consistency of its position. In case of judicial appealing against the fine, it will not be subject to recovery until the relevant court judgment takes effect," Gazprom says.