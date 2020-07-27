{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Hainan registers 107,000 market units over the past six months

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan

HAIKOU, July 27. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities registered over 107,000 new private companies in January-June, which is by 22.27% more than in the same period last year. This was announced on Monday by the propaganda department of the provincial party committee.

According to data published during a government meeting devoted to boosting economic growth, there are already more than 1 million commercial organizations on Hainan, of which more than 980,000 are companies, retail outlets and other facilities that are not state-owned.

"The private sector acts as a powerful driver of development, it responds flexibly to changes in the market situation," reads a news article published on the official page on WeChat.

It clarifies that in six months, the added value of enterprises owned by private businesses on Hainan exceeded 163.9 billion yuan ($ 23.4 billion at the current exchange rate). "This corresponds to about 68% of the gross regional product. Companies have shown stable growth in almost all industries, which indicates a positive trend," the island's administration noted.

Moreover, acording to the authorities, up to 87% of taxes received from January to June in the regional budget fell on private business. "The private sector is an indispensable component of the social and economic development of Hainan," the article underlines.

Earlier, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.  

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

Tags
Hainan
OIL& GAS INDUSTRY
No seasonal restrictions to complete Nord Stream 2 are in place, says project operator
On Saturday, the German Die Welt newspaper reported that no construction work was under way at the bottom of the Baltic Sea near Bornholm Island due to cod spawning
Read more
Russia to resume international flights starting August 1
Flights will be performed from airports of Moscow, Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don
Read more
Putin discusses state armaments program and defense budget with defense minister
Sergei Shoigu suggested issues of the defense budget for the next year be discussed, as well as prospects of the implementation of the program for the modernization of the defense sector
Read more
Press review: US keeps threatening Nord Stream 2 and how a Biden win would impact Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 27th
Read more
Russian latest nuclear-powered sub to enter state trials in August
In case of their successful completion, the submarine is due to be delivered to the Navy before the end of 2020
Read more
Chechnya’s Kadyrov announces sanctions against Pompeo
Chechnya's head expressed his outrage at the recent sanctions imposed against his family members
Read more
Israel’s strike on Syrian military facilities leaves two injured — SANA
Israeli military helicopters attacked several Syrian army facilities in the country’s south in response to the shelling of the Golan Heights
Read more
US intensifies pressure on European contractors of Nord Stream 2, says paper
The US representatives "signaled that they want to prevent completion of the gas pipeline construction, the German Die Welt paper wrote
Read more
Russia completes delivery of second S-400 missile system regimental set to China - source
The handover certificate was signed in December
Read more
Four COVID-19 vaccines proven to be safe, Russian PM says
The prime minister noted that 17 scientific and research institutions in the country were developing the vaccine
Read more
Russia-China relations reach unprecedented heights, Putin says
The United Russia party and the Communist Party of China share their experience in legislative activities and party-building, and work on mutually beneficial cooperation projects in various areas, he pointed out
Read more
Putin, Zelensky hail extra measures to control ceasefire in Donbass
The telephone call was initiated by the Ukrainian side
Read more
Donbass republics receive order to observe silence ahead of new ceasefire
All militia members are banned from using any types of weapons, including small arms, since 00:01 on July 27
Read more
Russian medical center files bid for WHO tender for coronavirus vaccine
The deliveries of the inactivated whole-virion vaccine to the international market will be possible only after Russia fully meets its needs for preventive preparations against COVID-19, Center Head Aidar Ishmukhametov said
Read more
Russia at final stage of testing latest heavy flamethrower
As compared to the TOS-1 and TOS-1A heavy flame-throwing systems, the Tosochka is mounted on the wheeled chassis and needs no transporter-loader vehicle
Read more
Vaccination against COVID-19 to be optional in Russia
Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said people show huge interest in the vaccine
Read more
German businesses working on response to US Nord Stream 2 sanctions — association
The US embassy in Berlin has already started to invite companies for discussions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project with Russia
Read more
Vaccination against coronavirus infection to be free of charge in Moscow — mayor
"As soon as it (a vaccine - TASS) is available, we will launch an inoculation campaign," Sobyanin said
Read more
Steven Seagal eyes Far East homestead program in Russia’s Buryatia
He arrived in Buryatia on July 21, intending to visit Lake Baikal
Read more
Putin, Greek PM discuss by phone decision on Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia
They emphasized the unmatched cultural, historic and religious significance of that unique World Heritage Site and noted the importance of preserving it as universal heritage
Read more
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Read more
40 ships to enter service with Russian Navy this year, Putin says
The president also noted that several days ago six new vessels of the far maritime zone had been laid down at three leading Russian shipyards
Read more
Long-term agreements with Russia, China part of Iran’s balanced policy - diplomat
Iran has a longstanding policy of maintaining balanced, friendly relations with all Eurasian and East/South Asian powers, he said
Read more
Over 5,700 COVID-19 cases recorded in Russia in the past day
According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate in the past five days was estimated at nearly 0.7%
Read more
Putin always keeps his word, France’s ex-President Sarkozy says
According to Sarkozy, "it is very important and very difficult to win Putin’s trust, but, as soon as this happens, he becomes a different interlocutor"
Read more
Hainan boosting cooperation with European countries
The Hainan leadership pays close attention to both attracting foreign investors and the development of foreign markets by the national business
Read more
Russia to resume regular and chartered flights to UK, Turkey, Tanzania
Air carriers and passengers will be obliged to observe anti-coronavirus recommendations of Russia’s sanitary watchdog
Read more
Lenin's Mausoleum marks 95th anniversary
According to the Kremlin commandant, around 450,000 people visit the mausoleum every year
Read more
Russia to forge ties with China for the sake of global peace, stability
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out that "not only do the tensions provoked by Washington in relations with Beijing do harm to the United States and China, but also they seriously complicate the international situation in general"
Read more
US diplomat rejects Russian, Chinese space arms control initiative
"The challenge of course is that it is virtually impossible adequately to define what a space weapon is in the first place," he said
Read more
Team of doctors from Moscow arrives to Russian Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk
19 doctors from Moscow will arrive on Saturday and nine on Sunday
Read more
US F-15 fighter kept safe distance from Iranian passenger plane - Pentagon
According to earlier reports, there were two fighters involved in the incident
Read more
Hainan's Sanya to allocate $ 2.21 mln to hi-tech companies
In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province
Read more
Hainan to offer temporary residence permit to highly qualified personnel
Read more
Hainan, major China's port set up international container route
Yangpu plays a key role in the development of China's transportation network
Read more
Russia and China likely to build joint Moon base - Roscosmos chief
Dmitry Rogozin stressed that he has a lot of respect for his Chinese colleagues
Read more
China allocates $ 46 mln to Hainan from state environmental fund
According to the Chinese government's plan, the funding will contribute to the creation of an oceanic eco-culture on the tropical island
Read more
Russia may start coronavirus vaccine production before year ends, says senate speaker
To date, 795,038 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 580,330 patients having recovered from the disease
Read more
Hainan's new economic district to offer consulting services to investors
In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province
Read more
Foreigners without negative coronavirus tests can be barred from Russian flights
Russia will start to gradually resume its coronavirus-related restrictions on the international air travel next month
Read more
About 300,000 foreigners obtained Russian citizenship this year
According to the head of the Russian Interior Ministry's department on migration, this situation is caused by the changes in the legislation that occurred during this year
Read more
Crimean Shipyard floats out advanced cruise missile corvette
The launch ceremony was attended by Crimean Head Sergei Aksyonov
Read more
Putin boards motorboat to inspect parade line of warships on Kronstadt raid
Later the president will watch the Main Naval Parade in the Neva River
Read more
Russian chief infectious diseases specialist expects no spike in COVID-19 cases this fall
"It would be more correct to describe it not as the second wave, but as a possible increase during the period of seasonal surge in acute respiratory infections," the expert said
Read more
Russia’s first COVID-19 vaccine ready, deputy defense minister says
All volunteers without exception developed immunity against the coronavirus and felt normal
Read more
Erdogan orders Ayasofya mosque to be open for worship 24 hours a day
arlier in the day, Namaz was prayed for the first time since 1934 in Hagia Sophia
Read more
Main Naval Parade held in Russia’s Kronshtadt
The festive events on occasion of Russia’s Navy Day featured vessels of the Northern, Baltic, Black Sea, Pacific Fleets and Caspian flotilla
Read more
US COVID-19 unemployment payments were too large, White House says
In late March, US President Donald Trump signed a bill on economy stimulation measures worth over $2 billion
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Pompeo says there is opportunity of involving Russia in US policy against China
Earlier US Secretary of State offered to form "a new alliance of democracies" to counter China
Read more
Press review: US-China diplomatic feud to heat up and Russia, NATO flex Arctic muscles
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 24
Read more