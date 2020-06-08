Russian Arctic national park expects no tourists in coming season

ARKHANGELSK, June 8. /TASS/. Russia’s northernmost national park, the Russian Arctic, does not expect tourists in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the national park’s Director Alexander Kirilov said during an online conference devoted to Arctic tourism.

"Tourism companies have simply cancelled routes and rescheduled them for 2021," he said. "Thus, most probably, no tourists will come to the national park this year."

The Russian Arctic national park is the northernmost and the largest nature reserve in the country. It incorporates the Franz Josef Land Archipelago and Novaya Zemlya’s northern part.