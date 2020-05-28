Russia, Azerbaijan to take measures to safeguard cooperation from pandemic

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Relevant agencies of Russia and Azerbaijan are carrying out active works to prevent a serious rollback in trade and economic cooperation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told a press conference Thursday.

Rudenko noted that in the last few years the countries had been ramping up the trade and economic cooperation. "As a result of last year, the Russian-Azeri trade rose by more than 27% to reach $3.2 billion. Of course, the pandemic is likely to affect this year’s statistic but it is vital that the relevant agencies of our countries be focused on energetic joint work to prevent us from falling backwards," he said.