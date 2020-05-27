Brent futures up 2.8%

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in July 2020 rose by 2.8% to $35.28 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Wednesday, 2.5% lower against the closing level of the prior trading session.

WTI futures prices dropped 2.4% to $33.52 a barrel.

The decline in oil prices slowed down after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud agreed to continue close cooperation within the OPEC+ agreement framework in their phone conversation on Wednesday.