Hainan customs issues new weight certificates for exporting petroleum products

HAIKOU, May 15. /TASS/. The Hainan customs began to issue new type of weight certificates that are compiled with the use of special instruments for measuring the flow of shipped hydrocarbons when exporting petroleum products. According to the local administration, this will facilitate the control process and significantly reduce labor costs.

“After using such devices the customs will track the data online using security cameras to control the process of pumping petroleum products,”says the statement on the Hainan free trade zone page on WeChat. “This will reduce costs. We will save time and labor of both customs and suppliers."

The statement emphasizes that the Hainan branch of China's major oil and gas corporation Sinopec has already shipped the first batch of the product in the port of Haikou, delivering 6,300 tonnes of fuel to Singapore in accordance with a new optimized control system. "This means that a new model for the export of petroleum products was officially launched on Hainan," said arepresentative of the Hainan administration.

Before the new rules, during the shipment of hydrocarbons, the weight certificate required when making deliveries on Hainan had to be based on calculations made by customs officers who climbed onto 20 meters high tanks and do the measurements manually.

According to statistics, in the first quarter of 2020 Hainan exported petroleum products worth 4.56 billion yuan ($ 642 million), which is by 17.7% more than in January-March 2019.