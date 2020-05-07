Passenger traffic on all types of transport in Russia in April falls by 70-95%

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Passenger traffic on all types of transport in Russia in April fell by 70-95%, Russian Transport Minister Evgeny Dietrich said at a meeting on the development of transport in the country.

"In the first quarter we saw a decrease of about 3-4% in terms of freight and passenger traffic, then in April the situation changed dramatically: in the field of passenger transportation on all types of transport - a drop from 70% to 95%," Dietrich said.

According to the minister, the decrease in loading on the Russian Railways network in April amounted to 11%, while for metals and oil - the main profitable cargoes of Russian Railways - loading fell by 20% in annual terms.