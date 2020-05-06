Putin approves plans to open industrial enterprises in Moscow after May 12

NOVO-OGAREVO, May 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported plans to open industrial enterprises and construction facilities in Moscow after May 12.

Lockdown in Moscow to not be eased after May 12

"I support and believe that plans to open a considerable number of enterprises, industrial and construction ones in the first instance, are absolutely justified," the head of state said, responding to the proposal of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Authorities of the Russian capital are ready to resume work of industrial and construction companies of the city in full scope, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier. The self-isolation conditions in the city will not be lifted after May 12, he added.