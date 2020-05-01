Cabinet of Ministers restricts purchases of manufactured goods from abroad for state needs

MOSCOW, May 1. / TASS /. The Russian government has limited the purchase of foreign industrial goods for state needs, with the exception of countries within the Eurasian Economic Union, according to the decree published on Friday on the Cabinet web site on Friday.

"To establish a ban on the admission of industrial goods originating from foreign states (with the exception of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union), for the purpose of procurement for state and municipal needs," the document says. A similar measure applies to procurement for the needs of the country's defense.

Moreover, the document states that the prohibition does not apply if there is no production of goods on the territory of the Russian Federation. Also, the document does not cover purchases of one unit of goods worth no more than 100,000 rubles, aggregates of goods with a total value of less than 1 mln rubles, purchases in the interests of the FSO, FSB, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Office of the President of the Russian Federation (the restriction will, among other things be in effect for the purchase of clothes and shoes, cars). Also, the restriction will not apply to purchases by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of vehicles that are made to "ensure the security of state security facilities."

At the same time, the document notes that bans on government purchases of cars, vehicles for the transport of 10 or more people, trucks, ambulances, railway equipment will come into force on June 1, 2020.

What foreign products are subject to restrictions

There are 125 items in the list of products subject to the restriction. It includes clothes, shoes, paper and cardboard, some materials (stone, glass, concrete, etc.), some telecommunications devices, cranes, machine tools, industrial equipment, industrial dishwashers, agricultural and forestry machines, bulldozers, vehicles for servicing oil and gas wells, several types of vehicles, trailers, several types of ships and aircraft, helicopters, rolling stock and some types of furniture.