Russia suggests take or pay principle for global oil trade — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev suspects a cartel agreement behind Monday’s plunge in global oil prices and suggests switching to the take or pay basis in the global oil trade.

"What we see with regard to oil futures contracts is very reminiscent of a cartel agreement," he wrote on his Facebook page.

"Considering our experience in the gas sphere, we suggest selling oil on the take or pay basis. We are ready to discuss this variant with our partners," Medvedev said.

Earlier on Monday, WTI oil futures with deliveries for May 2020 plunged by almost 100% on London’s ICE stock exchange, reaching $0,01 per barrel as of 20:56 Moscow time. For the first time in history, WTI oil reached the zero mark. The expiration date for May futures is April 21.

WTI oil is extracted in Texas and is used mainly for producing gasoline. It usually trades lower than the Brent crude, which serves as a benchmark for the entire oil market, including Russia’s Urals. This is related to the fact that, unlike Brent, WTI futures are directly linked with physical deliveries.