MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. WTI oil futures with delivery in May 2020 collapsed by almost 100% to $0.01 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Monday.

WTI oil prices reached the zero level for the first time in their history. At the same time, WTI oil futures with the settlement in June lost 14.1% to $21.5 a barrel.

May futures for the WTI oil expire on April 21.