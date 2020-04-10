Kremlin knows nothing about businesses’ pandemic-related suits against authorities

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not heard anything about businesses’ lawsuits against the authorities over the restrictive measures taken amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m not in the know as far as any lawsuits are concerned. I’ve seen no such reports, but it is the right of any business [to go to court — TASS]," he said in reply to a question from a journalist who claimed that there had been such litigations and that businesses were upset over the restrictions imposed without an official declaration of a state of emergency.

At the same time Peskov said that the business community, just like many others, were aware of the epidemiological situation.