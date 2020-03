NOVO-OGAREVO, March 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported an idea of a moratorium on scheduled inspections of small and medium enterprises, effective until 2020 year-end so far. The relevant proposal was made at the meeting of the head of state with the Russian business community on Thursday.

"[Extension] of the moratorium is a good idea; quite in demand in this situation," Putin said, vowing that the authorities would be at pains to implement the proposal.