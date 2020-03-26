Putin supports idea of extending restrictions on arrests of entrepreneurs

NOVO-OGAREVO, March 26. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea of equating self-employed citizens with other entrepreneurs in matters of legislative restrictions on their detention in economic matters; the corresponding proposal was announced on Thursday at a meeting of the head of state with representatives of the business community on Thursday.

According to President Putin, "the approach should be the same as for small and medium-sized businesses." "Here I see no insurmountable obstacles why this is not done for individual entrepreneurs," the president said.