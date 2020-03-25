Putin proposes tax defferals for SMEs except VAT for six months

"I consider it necessary to provide tax deferrals for all taxes for small and medium-sized businesses, with the exception of VAT, for the next 6 months. In addition to such deferrals, a deferment on insurance contributions to social funds should be given to micro-enterprises," he said on Wednesday during his televised address to the.nation over coronavirus spread.

"As for bank loans, small and medium-sized companies, microenterprises, which find themselves in a difficult situation, should receive loans deferments for the next 6 months," he said. According to him, small and medium-sized enterprises now face objective difficulties - decline in orders and in revenue. He noted that such companies need help to continue their activities, and therefore to keep their employees.

"All the social allowances and benefits due to citizens must be renewed automatically during six coming months, without submission of any further references and visits to authorities," Putin said.