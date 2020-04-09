Brent crude oil price up 6% to $34.83 per barrel on London's ICE

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for June 2020 delivery extended gains to 6.06% on London's ICE on Thursday to $34.83 per barrel, according to the trading data as of 2:10 pm Moscow time.

The Russian currency is strengthening against the dollar and the euro amid the oil price increase as the dollar exchange rate dropped by 1.35% on Moscow Exchange to 73.96 rubles, while the euro exchange rate lost 1.17% to 80.36 rubles.

Oil futures are rising at the prospect of the OPEC+ ministers’ talks to be held later in the day as a webinar.