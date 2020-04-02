No talks yet of new deal to replace OPEC+ to stabilize oil market — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. There are yet no talks about a possible new deal to replace the OPEC+ agreements, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"So far, no one has started talking about any specific deals or even abstract deals to replace OPEC+," he said, answering a question from TASS about whether such a possibility was discussed to stabilize the oil market.
Peskov recalled that the situation in the energy markets, including the oil market, was discussed during a recent telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
"No one is content" with this situation, Peskov said. He added that contacts at the international level on this issue are underway, "this is an ongoing process."
At a meeting with members of the government on April 1, the Russian president noted that the Russian economy was in a difficult situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, which provoked a decrease in business activity, as well as due to a sharp drop in global oil prices. He added that the Russian authorities were discussing the situation with partners in OPEC, recalling the recent conversation with Trump, which also touched on the problem of world oil prices.
Putin emphasized the need "to develop solutions together with major producers and consumers that will mitigate the overall market situation."