No talks yet of new deal to replace OPEC+ to stabilize oil market — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. There are yet no talks about a possible new deal to replace the OPEC+ agreements, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"So far, no one has started talking about any specific deals or even abstract deals to replace OPEC+," he said, answering a question from TASS about whether such a possibility was discussed to stabilize the oil market.

Peskov recalled that the situation in the energy markets, including the oil market, was discussed during a recent telephone conversation between the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

"No one is content" with this situation, Peskov said. He added that contacts at the international level on this issue are underway, "this is an ongoing process."