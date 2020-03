MOSCOW, March 11. / TASS /. The dollar grew against the ruble at the Moscow Exchange by 0.93% to the closing level of the previous bid, to the level of 72.06 rubles, according to the trading data at 17:35 Moscow time.

The euro rose by 1.3%, to the level of 81.5 rubles.

The price of Brent crude oil on the ICE exchange in London is down to $36.47 per barrel, which is 2.02% higher than the closing level of previous trading.