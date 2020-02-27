Three Russian airlines to continue charter flights to South Korea only to get people home

MOSCOW, February 27./TASS/. Three Russian carriers - Aurora, Yakutia and S7 Airlines - will continue operating charter flights between Russia and South Korea, but from March 1 they will be only getting the passengers home, the press service of the Russian Transport Ministry told journalists on Thursday.
"Charter flights of the Aurora, S7 Airlines and Yakutia carriers will be from March 1 operated in the mode in which only South Korean nationals will be flown from the Russian Federation to the Republic of Korea. Only Russian nationals and citizens of Eurasian Economic Union member countries will be taken from the Republic of Korea to the Russian Federation," the press service said.