Hainan's Sanya supports enterprises suffering from coronavirus outbreak

SANYA, February 11./ TASS/. The Sanya authorities (the southern Chinese province of Hainan) began to provide financial assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises affected by the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus. According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the local business support program will run until June 30, 2020.

Thus, according to the news publication, small and medium-sized enterprises that do not dismiss their employees amid coronavirus outbreak will receive 50% of the compulsory insurance contributions for unemployment benefits paid last year. Support measures also include deferred payments for compulsory social insurance. If companies failed to pay in due time, they will not be charged late fees, and will be allowed to pay within three months after the end of the epidemic.

Cost reduction includes cuts in rent for the first quarter of 2020. This works for small and medium-sized businesses renting a state-owned space. This category also includes deferment of utility payments, reduction of certain types of taxes. Financial support includes funding receivables of small and medium companies, boosting financial support for logistics companies transporting anti-epidemic materials.

According to the latest reports, the number of cases of coronavirus infection in China exceeded 42,700, 1017 people died, more than 4,000 recovered. The largest number of cases in China was registered in the central province of Hubei, where the virus was first detected — about 32,000 cases, 974 people died. On the Island of Hainan the number of cases reached 142, three people died and 19 — recovered.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.