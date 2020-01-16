Ruble grows against dollar and euro after Putin appoints Mishustin as Russian PM

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The ruble and indices on Moscow Exchange accelerated growth after Mikhail Mishustin was appointed to the post of Prime Minister of Russia. Thus, the dollar slowed down growth to 61.55 rubles (+0.21%), and the euro - to 68.73 rubles. (+0.3%).

At the same time, the RTS index grew by 0.75% to 1,614.33 points, while the MOEX Russia Index (previously MICEX) rose by 0.71% to 3,154.75 points.

By 16:32 Moscow time, the ruble adjusted growth against the US and European currencies. Thus, the dollar exchange rose by 0.26% to 61.58 rubles, the euro - to 68.69 rubles (+ 0.24%).