Trilateral gas consultations to be held in teleconference format — source

BRUSSELS, November 20. /TASS/. Technical trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the EU will take place on Wednesday in the format of a teleconference, a source in Brussels told TASS on Wednesday. The talks aim to prepare for the trilateral ministerial meeting at the end of November on conditions for gas transit to Ukraine and EU from 1 January 2020.

"Expert consultations will be held on Wednesday in the format of a teleconference, without a physical meeting of participants to save time," the source said.

Official spokesperson of the European Commission (EC) Anna-Kaisa Itkonen earlier confirmed to TASS the date of consultations. She did not specify the format of talks.

"The technical trilateral talks are scheduled for tomorrow and the Commission supports a long-term solution for transit of gas via Ukraine," the spokesperson said. "The EU fully supports Ukraine as a stable and reliable transit route and will do its utmost to ensure that Ukraine remains an important transit route also after 2020," she added.

These consultations will be the second ones this month.