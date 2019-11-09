US Department of Agriculture raises Russia’s wheat output estimate to 74 mln tonnes

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. Russia’s wheat production will amount to 74 mln tonnes in 2019-2020 agricultural year (June 2019 - July 2020), according to the estimate of the US Department of Agriculture. In September and October, it projected 72.5 mln tonnes. Wheat export projection has been raised to 34.5 mln tones from 34 mln tonnes in previous months.

The official grain harvest outlook of the Russian Agriculture Ministry for 2019 is 120 mln tonnes, including 78 mln tonnes of wheat. Previously the ministry projected grain harvest at 115-118 mln tonnes.

Russia’s grain export equaled 43.3 mln tonnes in 2018-2019 agricultural year, including 35.2 mln tonnes of wheat. In 2017-2018 agricultural year, Russia exported 53.2 mln tonnes of grain, including 40.4 mln tonnes of wheat.

The Russian Agriculture Ministry’s grain export outlook for this agricultural year is 45 mln tonnes, including 36 mln tonnes of wheat.