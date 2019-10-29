RDIF does not rule out Russian technology companies entering Middle Eastern market

RIYADH, October 29. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will discuss with partners entry of Russian technology companies into the markets of the Middle East, Head of the fund Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on Tuesday.

RDIF head: Relations with Saudi Arabia and UAE are at an unprecedented level

"We will discuss many interesting deals, highly focusing on how Russian technology companies can enter the Middle Eastern market. We have many meetings here with leading Saudi companies that are interested in Russian technology companies more actively entering the markets of the Middle East. We will soon announce a number of investments in this sector," he said.

Dmitriev also noted that RDIF, together with Saudi Arabia, plans to increase investment in the petrochemical sector.

"Saudi Arabia is actively investing in Russia's infrastructure and technologies, a large volume of investments goes into logistics, we also plan to scale up investments in petrochemicals and other sectors," Dmitriev stated.