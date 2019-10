Gazprom files documents for termination of contracts with Ukraine to Stockholm court

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Gas price for Ukraine with direct supplies may be 20% lower than its current level, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexei Miller said at a meeting with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

"The end-user gas price in Ukraine with direct supplies may be up to 20% lower than the current level," he said.