Ural Airlines cancels flights between Moscow and Novosibirsk after crash landing in field

Earlier reports said that Flight U6 100 from Domodedovo scheduled for 10:25 pm Moscow time on August 15 and Flight U6 99 from Novosibirsk scheduled for 8am local time on August 16, were cancelled.

YEKATERINBURG, August 16. /TASS/. Ural Airlines flights between Moscow and Novosibirsk were cancelled on Friday due to Thursday's crash landing of the Airbus A321 in Moscow region, the airline's press service told TASS on Friday.

"Ural Airlines flights between Domodedovo and Tolmachevo airports, scheduled for late Thursday and early Friday, were transferred to IrAero airline. The decision was made due to lack of aircraft after yesterday's crash landing in Moscow region," the press service said.

The press service added that the airline will take all necessary measures to fly passengers to their destinations and resume routine operation of flights.

An Ural Airlines Airbus A321 en route from Moscow to Simferopol made a belly landing near Zhukovsky International Airport earlier on Thursday. According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, the plane struck a flock of birds shortly after takeoff. Both of the aircraft’s engines sucked in several birds and caught fire. There were 226 people aboard the aircraft, including 41 children.

The crew managed to land the plane in a cornfield and evacuate all passengers. According to medical sources, 76 people sought medical attention in the wake of the crash-landing. Currently, one woman remains hospitalized.