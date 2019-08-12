New owner of Georgia’s Rustavi 2 TV puts channel up for sale

TBILISI, August 12. /TASS/. Businessman Kibar Khalvashi, who became the owner of the Rustavi 2 TV channel on July 18, has announced his decision to put it up for sale.

"I decided to sell Rustavi 2 on a transparent competitive basis, to whomever pays the highest price. Since the company is facing a severe financial crisis, the bid should be wrapped up in a week," the statement published on the TV channel’s website quotes Khalvashi as saying.

The businessmen pointed to the heavy debt accumulated by the previous board of directors of the TV channel as the reason to sell it.