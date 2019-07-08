‘Georgia’s misfortune’: Diplomat blasts Rustavi 2 TV host’s on-air profanity-laden rant

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The foul-mouthed and repugnant remarks by Giorgi Gabunia, the host of Georgia’s Rustavi 2 TV channel, about Russia and its leadership are Georgia’s misfortune, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"Georgia’s misfortune," Zakharova said commenting on the incident.

Gabunia earlier went into a rant, spewing forth several crude comments about the Russian authorities in his Post Scriptum program.

Russia urges international organizations to respond to unacceptable statements about the Russian leadership broadcast by Georgia’s Rustavi 2 television, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement released on Monday.

"We strongly condemn the unprecedented act with unacceptable foul-mouthed verbal assaults on the Russian leadership on Georgia’s Rustavi 2 TV channel," the ministry said. "We view this as another outright provocation by Georgian radical forces aimed at undermining Russian-Georgian relations."

"We expect an adequate response from specialized international and regional organizations and the journalistic community," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted. "There should be no place for such manifestations in civilized countries."