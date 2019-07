MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. A supersonic jet project was discussed with the UAE-based Mubadala Fund, Russian Minister of Industry Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

"We have touched the topic related to development and production of the supersonic jet," Manturov told reporters.

The project can be a multilateral one, the minister noted. "Colleagues showed interest, considering that they have already invested into the innovation sector of our industry," Manturov added.