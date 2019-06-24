US sanctions for trading with Iran violate sovereignty of states, says Russian envoy

VIENNA, June 24. /TASS/. Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has said that Washington violates sovereignty of other states by threatening them with sanctions for trading with Tehran.

"US extraterritorial sanctions at work. Washington says: we don’t care that your trade relations with Iran correspond to intl. law. You must stop them. If you don’t obey you will be punished even if you are a US ally. US deprives states of a part of their sovereignty. Do you like it?" he wrote on his official Twitter page.