Cairo expects resumption of flights between Russia and Egyptian resorts before 2020

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Egypt hopes that charter flights between Russia and the resorts of Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada will be resumed before the end of the year, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said an interview with TASS.

"I think discussion between the two sides, the implementation of the procedures is almost finalized so we expect the resumption soon," he said.

Shoukry noted that there is not "any specific date" for the resumption of flights.