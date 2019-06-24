Cairo expects resumption of flights between Russia and Egyptian resorts before 2020

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Egypt hopes that charter flights between Russia and the resorts of Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada will be resumed before the end of the year, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said an interview with TASS.
"I think discussion between the two sides, the implementation of the procedures is almost finalized so we expect the resumption soon," he said.
Shoukry noted that there is not "any specific date" for the resumption of flights.
When asked if he expects the flight connection to be resumed before the end of the year, the minister said: "I hope before that."
All flights between Russia and Egypt were cancelled in November 2015 after an A321 passenger jet owned by Russia’s Kogalymavia air carrier bound to St. Petersburg crashed on October 31, 2015, some 30 minutes after the takeoff from Egypt’s resort of Sharm El Sheikh.
In 2016-2017, the sides negotiated the resumption of aviation service. A new terminal meeting all aviation security requirements was been constructed in the Cairo airport. Before flights resumed, Russian aviation experts inspected the airport several times.
In January 2018, Putin signed a decree to resume regular flights between Russia and Egypt. The first flight from Moscow to Cairo took place on April 11, 2018.
However, charter flights to Egyptian resort towns, particularly Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada, remain suspended to date.